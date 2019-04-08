Elizabeth Hurley Gets Wet In The Pool In A Tiny White String Bikini At 53

Elizabeth shared a sultry new video from the swimming pool.

Elizabeth Hurley looked years younger than her 53 years in a stunning new video posted to her official Instagram account on April 8. The sultry short clip showed the British model and actress getting pretty wet in a tiny bikini as she enjoyed some downtime in the pool while soaking up the sun in the tropical Himalayas, India.

The clip showed Hurley wading around in the water in a seriously tiny embellished white bikini as she stretched her arms up in the air and smiled from ear to ear. The stunning 53-year-old then headed towards a waterfall spout in the swimming pool as she got even wetter.

The mom-of-one let her long brunette hair flow down by her shoulders, as she had some fun in the water while revealing exactly where her more than 1.2 million followers could get their hands on her pretty revealing swimwear.

She told her fans that she was actually wearing a two-piece bikini called the crystalline from her very own line of swimwear, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, as she enjoyed the tropical Asian location.

The new video upload on social media comes shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Hurley was flaunting her body on the social media site again just last week.

In the snap she posted while enjoying her recent trip to India, Elizabeth sported a fun plunging pink bikini as she enjoyed the outdoors and showed off a pretty serious amount of skin.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared snaps of the star rocking another pretty tiny two-piece. This time, Elizabeth posted a picture of herself rocking some sparkly blue swimwear as she posed in front of some stunning green foliage with a matching see-through cover-up around her shoulders.

As for how she stays in such amazing shape at the age of 53, Hurley shared some of her big secrets to keeping her body in check to Women’s Health just last year.

Elizabeth credits yoga and Pilates as being two of her go-to workouts and also revealed that one of her biggest health secrets is just getting outside and into the fresh air.

“Fresh air frees you of all tension,” she explained.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Hurley also shared that she does a few squats, which help her with some previous back problems and does them for “as long as it takes to brush my teeth in the morning.”

The star’s also revealed that she’s actually a big fan of shorter workouts over long gym sessions, as she admitted that she likes to take her dogs out for a 30-minute walk each morning which is “just fast enough to get my heart rate up.”