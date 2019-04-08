Jenelle Evans Says She’s Been ‘Put Through The Ringer’ After ‘Stressful’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

The Teen Mom 2 reunion was taped over the weekend in New York City. While the cast was mostly separated to ensure no on-set drama ensued like it did last year, it sounds like there was still some drama for some of the cast members. After reports suggested that Jenelle Evans “stormed off stage,” she took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with her husband David and daughter Ensley saying the reunion was “stressful” and that she had been “put through the ringer [sic].”

In the photo, Jenelle, her husband, and their daughter are standing in front of a green screen. Everyone is smiling and with the photo, Jenelle talked about the reunion and her family, including her mother Barbara.

“After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer [sic]. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words,” Jenelle wrote.

She didn’t go into details about why the reunion was stressful, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out after reports suggested she “stormed off stage” during the taping of her reunion segment.

Reportedly, Jenelle was asked by host Nessa about some tweets made by Jenelle’s husband. Jenelle spoke out and explained that, while she was upset, it wasn’t because of her husband but rather because of the host. She claims she finished filming her segment with her mom and in her Instagram post, she went on to thank her mom for being there for her.

“Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything. Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do.”

It is unclear what exactly transpired at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, but fans may find out once it airs. However, it is unclear when the reunion will air. It does appear that the entire cast was there to film their segments.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing episodes from Season 9. This season of the show has shown Jenelle having to deal with the father of her oldest son possibly coming back into the picture. Although he has not had a relationship with his son, he reached out about possibly meeting him. Barbara went to New York on an episode of the show to meet with Jenelle’s ex, but he didn’t show up. He was, however, at the Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Fans can catch an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Monday night on MTV.