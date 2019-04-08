Chelsea Houska Shows Off Leopard Print Look For ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

The Teen Mom 2 reunion filmed over the weekend in New York City. There was a lot of drama surrounding the reunion, and fans were unsure who would actually show up after three cast members said they may not be there. Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry all suggested they were not going to the reunion at one point, but all three cast members showed up.

Leah Messer tweeted about the drama prior to filming, but Chelsea Houska kept quiet. In fact, it was unclear if the mom of three would even be at the reunion since she hadn’t mentioned anything about it on her social media. However, on Sunday night, she shared a photo to Instagram, confirming that she was indeed at the reunion.

Chelsea shared the photo which shows her in a cute outfit. She wore leopard print pants with a black shirt. Chelsea completed the outfit with red shoes. She wore her long hair down and although she is smiling in the photo, she isn’t looking at the camera. She confirmed her attendance at the reunion by captioning a green check mark emoji.

While the other cast members have been vocal about the reunion on social media, Chelsea has stayed quiet and away from the drama. She hasn’t posted photos with any of the cast members, but that may be because the girls reportedly filmed at different times and on different days to keep the on-stage drama to a minimum.

Fans of the show may recall that last year, a fight broke out on stage between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry. In fact, it was that fight that led to some of the drama surrounding the current reunion. Both Briana and Kailyn proclaimed they wouldn’t be at the reunion. While Briana eventually tweeted that she would be going, according to The Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she was only at the reunion to give the audience members samples of her haircare line.

Although Chelsea has had to deal with some drama on the new season of the show, Monday night’s episode will show Chelsea talking about her anxiety. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a preview for the all-new episode showed Chelsea talking to her husband, Cole DeBoer, saying she “thought she knew what an anxiety attack was.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air. Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska and the rest of the cast on an all-new episode Monday night.