Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates 38th Birthday In A Nude Bikini & Daisy Dukes

Alessandra celebrated her birthday in a bikini during a beach party.

Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio was showing off her amazing body as she celebrated her birthday over the weekend. In new photos shared by Daily Mail, the stunning mom of two – who officially turns 38-years-old on April 11 – enjoyed an early birthday party as she soaked up the sun in Malibu while rocking a tiny bikini top and a pair of shorts.

The candid paparazzi snaps had Alessandra flaunting her toned figure in a nude string bikini top as she spent some time with her nearest and dearest on the sand, including her boyfriend Nicolo Oddi.

Photos showed Alessandra laughing with a group of friends as they soaked up the sun, and she paired her muted triangle bikini top with a pair of high-waisted denim shorts that stretched up past her belly button to highlight her tiny waist.

Ambrosio shielded her eyes from the sun by wearing a pair of small round sunglasses and several silver necklaces around her neck. She also rocked a fun, fringed cover-up on her shoulders while her brunette hair was flowing down past her shoulders.

The site reported that the stunning supermodel was also showing off her love for Nicolo – who she started dating last summer – as she celebrated her impending birthday with some sweet PDA. The twosome embraced and shared a kiss on the sand on the California beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off bikini body while celebrating 38th birthday https://t.co/MkNDjYdzYr — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 8, 2019

But Alessandra has proved multiple times in the past that she’s a fan of showing off her body in a bikini.

The star is no stranger to sharing bikini snaps on social media, particularly over the past few weeks after launching her new swimwear brand Gal Floripa.

One of the most recent snaps shared to Ambrosio’s official Instagram page showed her flaunting her enviable curves in another tiny nude bikini; this time with a bandeau top and a tie design on the front to show off her even more skin.

In the picture, the star posed with both hands above her head as she stared into the camera.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr posted stunning snaps that had her rocking a red-hot, cut-out swimsuit in another snap from her swimsuit photo shoot to promote the line, which she started with her sister and a friend.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for Moncler

Back in 2014, Alessandra shared some of her tips for looking so good in a bikini while speaking to Modelinia.

“If you want to get into bikini shape, you definitely want to do a lot of cardio,” Ambrosio said in the interview, per The Independent.