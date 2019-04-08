Miranda Lambert Throws Shade At Blake Shelton During ACMs Performance As He Attends With Gwen Stefani

Miranda's being accused of dissing former husband Blake during her ACMs performance.

Miranda Lambert appeared to be throwing some shade at her former husband and fellow country star Blake Shelton at the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7 as both attended the big award show with their partners. As reported by both Fox News and Hollywood Life, Lambert let out a diss in her ex’s direction as she took to the stage for the Las Vegas award show.

Miranda sang a medley of hits during the country music ceremony, performing the tracks “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder and Lead,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” “White Liar,” and “Little Red Wagon.”

In the latter, the country superstar has been known to change out some of the lyrics to reflect her and Blake’s 2015 divorce following their three-year marriage.

As noted by E! News last year, during many live performances of the song, Lambert has changed the lyrics from the original “I live in Oklahoma” to the very telling “I got the hell out of Oklahoma,” and she didn’t waste the opportunity to throw some shade at the award show over the weekend, opting to use the alternate lyrics.

Notably, Oklahoma is Shelton’s home state and is also where he and Lambert lived together for much of their marriage. Since then, as The Inquisitr reported, he’s been known to spend a lot of time in the Sooner State with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who he attended the award show with on April 7, and her three children. Hollywood Life also reported that Blake took to the stage during the show to perform the song “God’s Country”, a song actually inspired by Oklahoma’s countryside.

However, the couple may not have even seen Miranda’s apparent diss. Life & Style claimed that Gwen and Blake allegedly got up during a commercial break and did not return to their seats when she took to the stage.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr also shared, Miranda attended the award show in Sin City with her new husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she married in a surprise ceremony earlier this year after just a few months of dating.

Many fans on Twitter noticed the lyrical change and took to the social media site to accuse the star of dissing her ex while sharing their own opinions as they both attended the big award show.

me when Miranda Lambert said “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” pic.twitter.com/fYsyKTryzg — Annie (@anniejayne7) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert singing "I got the hell out of Oklahoma" akward since Blake and Gwen are in the audience. #ACMawards — Michelle Verkest (@Flip_flop_mom) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert singing “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” at the ACMs is a mood…. — Allissa (@a_allissa) April 8, 2019

When she said “I got out of Oklahoma” or whatever she said… I was like, yup. Miranda don’t give a F & I’m here for it! — Lindsay Olson-Swink (@LindsaySwink) April 8, 2019

Ok I’m a little behind (thanks west coast) but when Miranda lambert said “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” my jaw dropped. lol — Devon (@devon_clark) April 8, 2019

Dang Miranda, why’d ya have to go and say you got the hell outta Oklahoma? I’m sure it was a dis to Blake, but you sure alienated all us Oklahoma fans. — ⭐️DeplorableDiane⭐️ (@dbritten7) April 8, 2019

When @mirandalambert said “I got the hell out of Oklahoma” with Blake in the room. I felt that. I may have screamed a little. — Danielle. (@Danielle_Tolman) April 8, 2019

Miranda Lambert throwing shade at BS is why she will ALWAYS be the queen ???????? — Oakley Bri (@oakleybri) April 8, 2019

The two have largely avoided explicitly talking about one another since their divorce, though both Miranda and Blake have appeared to throw some subtle shade at one another on multiple occasions over the past few years.

Most recently last April, The Inquisitr reported that Shelton was accused of calling out his ex on social media by tweeting about “karma” after it was confirmed that Lambert was dating her now former boyfriend Evan Felker, who was alleged to have been married at the time they got together.

“Been taking the high road for a long time… I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!!” he tweeted at the time. “Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

He then also retweeted some responses from fans, including one that used the title of Gwen Stefani’s most recent album, This Is What The Truth Feels Like.

Shelton never officially confirmed if his tweet was directed at Lambert, but told Entertainment Tonight at the time, “If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic, but I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about.”