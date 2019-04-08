Leah Remini Talks ‘Shame’ Over Scientology Past On Instagram

Leah Remini took to Instagram to talk about her feelings of shame over the discovery of several photos and items that link her to her Scientology past, sharing these intimate pics with fans along with a heartfelt caption where she talks how “embarrassed” she is over her past as a member of the religious organization.

The actress posted two photos; one where she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, posed alongside the Chairman of the Board of Scientology David Miscavige and another of several awards the couple received for their work to help promote the religion via the donation of large amounts of money.

Said Remini on Instagram, “Cleaning out my garage and came upon my ‘awards’ from Scientology. This represents $2.5 million in the Scientology ‘war chest’ that they use to smear, harass, and intimidate anyone who exposes their abuses. Scientology forces parishioners to give large amounts of their money to go towards their ‘humanitarian’ efforts. As I write this to post, I am filled with embarrassment, shame, and bad memories.”

She went on to state that throughout her time as a practicing Scientologist, she had what she alleged were “many nights” of being “harassed and hounded” to give over large amounts of money because Scientology was reportedly “saving the world” from discrimination, bigotry, crime, and hate.

Remini then looked back, wistfully declaring whom she could have actually assisted with the money she donated. The actress claims that only the religion benefits from the billions of dollars they have amassed.

She concluded her post by wondering how many people and organizations could better benefit with the cash, stating “wake up IRS (Internal Revenue Service).”

The host of A&E’s Scientology and the Aftermath works alongside former Senior Executive of the Church of Scientology, Mike Rinder, to expose what they allege are the church’s misdeeds and to give a voice to others who have left the religious organization.

In each episode of the award-winning series, Remini features stories from former members whose lives have reportedly been affected by the Church’s practices, even after they left the organization. Along with a team of former high-ranking Scientology insiders who understand the inner workings and policies of the organization, Remini and Rinder expose what they feel are the ways the church allegedly abuses its powers.

In an attempt to show both sides of the argument presented from each stance, the series features former church members and also, a rebuttal from the Church of Scientology via official letters sent from its representatives to both Remini and Rinder at the beginning of and throughout each episode.

Scientology and the Aftermath airs on A&E.