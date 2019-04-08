Carrie Underwood Shares Breast Pumping Photo Backstage At The ACMs

Carrie kept it very real in a candid backstage photo from the 2019 ACM Awards.

Carrie Underwood kept it oh so real as she stepped back into the spotlight for the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, marking her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her second child – a son named Jacob – on January 21. Proving that she’s always on mom duty, particularly now she has two sons, the country superstar took to Instagram as the award show aired live across the country to share a backstage selfie with her millions of fans that showed her looking uber-glamorous while using a breast pump.

Underwood kept things covered for the backstage snap but showed off her long blonde locks and her bright white smile as she prepared to take to the stage to perform her new single “Southbound” for the crowd. During the country award show, she also teaming up with Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Maddie & Tae to perform the song “I’m Standing With You” from the new movie Breakthrough.

The mom of two smiled big for the brand new selfie and told fans that she was getting ready for her big performances while adding that she was “…….also pumping” alongside a grimacing, crying laughing, and a shrugging emoji. Carrie then jokingly added the hashtag #Multitasking to her glamorous award show upload, shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she shared a horror story about her “naked, poo covered, screaming” son while out at a restaurant.

But even as she made her first big public appearance since becoming a mom of two in January, Carrie made it clear that her two boys were never far from her mind as she and her husband Mike Fisher headed for a night out together at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Per People, the star sweetly spoke about her sons on the red carpet before heading inside, revealing that her and Mike’s eldest son – 4-year-old Isaiah – actually refers to his little brother as “my baby.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“Last night the air was getting to him so we were up for a while, but that’s life with a 2½-month-old,” Underwood said when asked how her baby boy has been doing. “He’s great. He’s a sweetie.”

“It is harder, trying to entertain my 4-year-old and take care of the baby,” Underwood then continued of her new life as a mom of two, but it sounds as though the “Love Wins” singer is taking it all in her stride.

“He’s such a great big brother and says [Jacob’s] his baby,” she continued of little Isaiah, who celebrated his fourth birthday back in February, adding that he’ll walk around asking, “‘Where’s my baby?!'”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie stunned as she hit her first red carpet just two months after baby. The star showed off her world-famous toned legs in a long one-shoulder black sparkly gown while rocking her signature long blonde hair down with a stylish bouffant on her head. Fisher matched his wife, looking very dapper in an all-black suit.