Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Honors Her Father On Instagram As She Returns To Africa Following His Death

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie has paid tribute to her father as she returned to work in Africa one month after his heartbreaking passing, E! News reported.

The 18-year-old was volunteering in Malawi when her father suffered a massive stroke on February 27. Fortunately, she was able to return home to be with her family and see her father one more time before he tragically passed away on March 4.

On Sunday, April 7, Sophie took to her Instagram account to announce that she had returned to Malawi to continue her work, and honored her late father in a sweet way in the beautiful post.

The post contained a selfie photo of Sophie that captured half of her face as she leaned against a car window, the sunlight shining on her blue baseball cape that has an Andrews Construction patch proudly displayed across the front of it. The fictional company is from the television series Riverdale, in which Luke Perry played Fred Andrews, the owner of the business.

In the caption, Sophie explained that it had been very emotional making her return to Africa, but that it felt “right” to be there.

“It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud,” she wrote.

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, including Luke’s Riverdale co-stars Mark Consuelos and Skeet Ulrich.

“Soooo proud of you!!!!” Ulrich wrote, while Mark left the heart and muscle emojis for his friends daughter.

“Love the hat hun! Your dad is so, so proud, and is right there with you. Love of love. Enjoy! Xxx,” a third fan commented under the photo.

Sophie’s return to Africa follows news that her older brother Jack has made his return to work as well. The 21-year-old is a rising star in the wrestling world who goes by the name “Jungle Boy,” and made his way back to the ring earlier this weekend.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jack shared a video to his own Instagram account on Saturday, April 6 of highlights from his first match, which was accompanied by a sweet message to his fans.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be ready, but I’m back,” Jack captioned his post. “Thanks for all the love and support.”

His post accrued hundreds of comments from fans, including one from his sister.

“You are my favorite person,” Sophie wrote. “I love you and am so proud.”