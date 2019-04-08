Model Lottie Moss Tells Fans To ‘Free The Nipple’ As She Goes Topless In New Risque Instagram Post

Lottie Moss has never been afraid to show off her incredible body, and did just that in a steamy new Instagram snap that sent her thousands of followers into a frenzy.

The risque shot was uploaded to the 21-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account on Saturday, April 6 and captured the model basking in the golden sun as she posed outside on her balcony. Draped over the fire escape ladder next to her was her black graphic t-shirt, as the stunner decided to support the “free the nipple” campaign with her steamy upload, leaving very little to the imagination.

The British beauty progressively flaunted a little more of her assets with each snap until fully exposing her bare chest in the final shot, though she did censor it every so slightly. Lottie expertly drew a black “x” over her nipple in the photo so not to raise red flags on the social media platform, but that didn’t stop her from getting some pulses racing.

As for her bottom half, the younger sister of Kate Moss sported a pair of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim shorts, which barely grazed passed her upper thighs to show off her toned legs and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Her platinum blonde hair was worn down and cascaded over her bare back with a few strands of her bangs delicately fell in front of her face, which sported a minimal makeup look to highlight her natural beauty.

Fans of the blonde bombshell went wild for Lottie’s NSFW photos which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 14,000 likes after just one day of going live on the platform. Dozens of her 256,000 followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“This may break the internet,” a third fan commented.

Lottie followed up her revealing snap with another post today that was equally as gorgeous, though not nearly as risque. The model exuded glamour in a beautiful red dress that flaunted her toned legs as she sat on the ground and posed with her head tilted back, the sun providing the perfect natural spotlight for her.

The stunner was clearly feeling the color red on Sunday, as she uploaded another steamy snap to her Instagram Stories in which she put on a busty display in a skimpy red bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.