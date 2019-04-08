‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Puckers Her Lips For A Busty Selfie On Instagram

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas shared a busty selfie on Instagram today, looking polished and glam as ever. She sported a low-cut, leopard-print dress that left her assets exposed. She puckered her lips for the photo, as she wore glossy pink lipstick and dark eye makeup. Pelas pulled her hair back in a high ponytail, and accessorized with two stud earrings.

Earlier today, the model shared another photo that revealed the rest of her outfit. it was a body-hugging mini-dress with thick straps and a low scoop neck. Lindsey held a small, furry dog with her right hand and smiled with her lips closed.

And two days ago, Pelas revealed that she touched down in Calgary, Alberta. She shared a photo of herself with a suitcase. The model faced her back to the camera while sporting an all-black outfit. It consisted of a puffy, black jacket, black baseball hat, and tight spandex pants.

In addition, the model shared a couple of selfie videos via Stories. Lindsey rocked an eye-popping ensemble, which consisted of a super low-cut dress with long sleeves. She wore her hair half-up, half-down and accessorized with a purse that she slung over her left shoulder. The tag revealed that she was at the Ranch Roadhouse, which is a nightclub.

The model previously opened up to Naluda about some of her personal life, including what she’s learned from her past mistakes.

” I think relationship-specific failures have taught me so many things like how to be less selfish and how to not cross the line in conflicts.”

Plus, Lindsey discussed how it all started for her, saying, “I began modeling in my college years. I lived in Louisiana and I would take any cheesy modeling job I could. I’ve always been athletic but I think my junior year in college I took it to the next level. I started lifting weights, I took a class for 2 years at LSU on aerial silks, I even taught aerial yoga for a while.”

Her athletic background explains her fit physique. In addition to her modeling work, Pelas has a podcast called Eyes Up Here. The idea of the podcast is to share herself and defeat stereotypes about beautiful women not being intelligent. Fans can download episodes on iTunes for free. The newest episode was posted on March 31, and is called “Trans, Glam and Not Giving a D*mn.” Previously, she dedicated an episode to confidence.