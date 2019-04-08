NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Talks About His Final NBA Season And Retirement Plans

After seeing him play in the 2018-19 NBA season, most people are convinced that Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade still has lots of gas left in his tank. Wade may no longer be in his prime, but he can still be a reliable contributor to a team who needs someone to lead their second unit. Unfortunately, despite the calls for him to postpone his retirement, it seems like the three-time NBA champion has already made up his mind.

In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols of ESPN, Dwyane Wade discussed his final season in the NBA and what he plans to do when he retires. The veteran shooting guard described his retirement tour as “surreal,” adding that he couldn’t think of other ways of writing the story of his life any better. When the 2018-19 NBA season is over, Wade revealed that he intends to talk to a professional to seek advice on how to deal with life after basketball.

“I’ll be in therapy. Seriously,” Wade said. “I meant it, it is going to be a big change. I told my wife, I said, ‘I need to do therapy, and we need to do a little bit.’ I was always against someone that don’t know me telling me how to live my life or giving me instructions. But I need someone to talk to about it. Because it is a big change. Even though I got a long life to live, other great things I can accomplish and do, it’s not this. So it’s going to be different.”

Paul Pierce has no doubt who had the better career between him and Dwyane Wade ???? ➡️ https://t.co/esZw8Zgufu pic.twitter.com/Yl5N0excQ2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 6, 2019

As of now, Dwyane Wade is making the best out of his final moments as an NBA player and trying to go out the way a player like him was supposed to go out. Wade knew that things will soon get more emotional, but he vowed not to let his tears fall from his eyes. Wade admitted that the Heat’s current chase for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference makes his final season more meaningful.

Dwyane Wade is not promising a 60-point performance like Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant did in his final game, but he said that he will do everything he can if it means helping the Heat reach the postseason. So far, the Heat are tied with the Charlotte Hornets in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference, only one win behind the No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons. The Heat’s final two games in the regular season will be against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.