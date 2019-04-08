Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Wants To Know Who Jordan’s Baby Daddy Is

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, April 8, 2019, reveal that that there will be a lot of tension and worry in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) grill Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) about her baby boy.

As fans watched last week, Jordan dropped a bombshell when she told Rafe that she had a child who was staying with a friend in California. Jordan begged Rafe to go find her baby boy and bring him home to Salem.

Rafe did just that. He headed off to Cali and returned quickly with a baby boy named David, whom he said was Jordan’s son. Many Salem residents were surprised by the news of the baby, and Jordan asked Rafe to please take care of her little guy so that he didn’t have to go into the system.

On Monday, Rafe wants answers about who the father of the little boy is, and while it seems like it will remain a mystery, some fans can’t help but speculate that Rafe may actually be the father of David somehow.

Meanwhile, Agent Smith will return to Salem in order to keep a close eye on Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) as they try to make ICE believe that they are madly in love and getting married.

The marriage is strictly to keep Haley from being deported, and Agent Smith does not believe that Haley and Tripp are a couple. This means they’ll have to work even harder to sell their story of being in love, but it won’t be easy with Claire trying to sabotage them at every turn.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) be completely shocked by Eve Donovan’s (Kassie DePaiva) bombshell of being engaged to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford).

Jen will be heartbroken that Eve and Jack are set to tie the knot, especially because Jack is the love of her life, and he doesn’t remember anything about their life together due to his amnesia.

Eve is taking advantage of Jack, and Jen knows it. She’ll have to devise a plan to keep Jack from marrying Eve, and she’ll draw on the couple’s past together for inspiration.

In another part of Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be stunned when Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) lays a passionate kiss on her and tells her that he’s in love with her.

Fans can see all of the drama go down when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.