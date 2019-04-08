Meghan Markle Trolls Continue To Spread Rumors That She’s Faking Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle’s been dealing with negative press for months. Plus, trolls have been spreading rumors about the Duchess ever since she became Prince Harry’s girlfriend. And unsurprisingly, they haven’t slowed down in the months following the royal wedding.

Since the Duchess announced her pregnancy, there have been a group of people who have claimed that Markle is faking it, reported The Inquisitr. Trolls suggested that she’s using a fake bump and that Meghan is actually using a surrogate to have a baby. The group continues to perpetuate these rumors and is using the hashtag #moonbump on Twitter, according to The Express. Others claim that Meghan has received plastic surgery injections on her face in order to look like she’s gained weight.

With that being said, Afua Hirsh spoke about the rumors and likened it to other celebrities who suffered from the same accusations.

“It’s not the first time. Beyoncé the first time she was pregnant, was plagued by these conspiracy theories that she faked her pregnancy.”

But unlike Meghan, who cannot directly address the trolls, Beyoncé did just that. She opened up in an interview with a magazine, according to Billboard.

“That was crazy. It wasn’t hurtful, it was just crazy… Where did they come up with this?”

The rumors gained steam after a video appeared to show her stomach “deflating” during a video she was filming with an Australian talk show, but she hit back, saying, “It was a fabric that folded – does fabric not fold? Oh my gosh, so stupid.”

And if Markle was still a regular celebrity, she might have her own reactions to the accusations. But as a royal, she isn’t allowed to directly address the public. At least she has an Instagram now that she shares with Prince Harry, but it’s certainly nothing like her personal account from her pre-royal days.

The confines and restrictions of being a royal is something that experts are weighing in on, according to Express.

Duncan Larcombe, for example, noted that “I don’t think even Meghan could have really comprehended the scale of the sacrifice she was making by saying I do. It is basically ‘I do Harry, so I don’t for the rest of my life’. She is now sadly a prisoner inside that cocoon world.”

With all that being said, fans are looking forward to the happy news of the baby’s arrival in the next few weeks. Some believe that the news will be announced on Instagram via a special photo of Meghan and her baby.