Major Heel Turn At ‘WrestleMania 35’ As The Doctor Of Thuganomics Returns To Take Out Elias

For years, fans have wanted this heel turn to happen and it finally has.

On Sunday night, WWE presented WrestleMania 35 to the world and there was a lot that took place at the major pay-per-view. After a number of matches and title changes, as recapped by The Inquisitr, Elias headed out to the ring for his big event performance, but it didn’t happen without interruption. Elias was bound to be interrupted by someone, but no one could have seen a major heel turn as part of the one that stepped in.

The official Twitter account of WWE was keeping up with the entire event, but this is one that no one could have seen coming. Everyone knew that John Cena was in New York and New Jersey this week, but they weren’t sure what role he would have at WrestleMania 35.

Some people thought it would be a match. Earlier on Sunday, there was a rumor that he would be the special guest referee for Kurt Angle’s farewell match against Baron Corbin. Neither one of those things happened, but what actually went down may have been the best received by the fans in attendance and around the world.

Elias was interrupted by an old black-and-white reel of Babe Ruth during his time with the New York Yankees and calling his shot. After the reel finished, some old-school music played and it was John Cena’s first theme song when he was the “Doctor of Thuganomics.”

Shortly after it started, Cena headed out to the ring dressed in his old ring gear and fans weren’t sure what to think.

When Cena stepped into the ring, he grabbed a mic and began dropping some rap lyrics to insult Elias and virtually everything else. The first thing he said, though, was a clear sign of what WWE was trying to pull off with this segment.

That was trying to finally turn John Cena into a heel wrestler.

“You just got the worst deal. Cause you standing in the ring when John Cena’s about to turn heel.”

Many fans have been calling for WWE to turn Cena heel for years and even more than a decade but they’d never pull the move. Even though the fans cheered him more than they have in years, Cena insulting his own movies and saying that his finisher was no longer the “AA” but once again the “F-U,” it seems like the turn is complete.

John Cena hasn’t been a full-time performer in WWE for a while now, but fans may want him back more if he’s turned heel 100 percent. At WrestleMania 35, the cheers for Cena came through more than they have in a long time, and his turn on Elias may be what WWE truly needs right now.