Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Flaunts Cleavage In A White Tank Top On Instagram

She might have become a Victoria’s Secret angel recently but British model Alexina Graham is one of the most buzzed-about rising stars in the fashion Industry. She has not only walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the third consecutive time in 2018, but Alexina has also been featured in the ads for well-known global brands, including Dolce & Gabbana, Ralph Lauren, and Philipp Plein.

Ever since she has earned the title of a VS angel, however, Alexina has been posting more and more pictures on her Instagram. This is because Alexina understands that in order to stay on top of her game, she has to keep her social media fans and followers engaged and interested. Secondly, models who post more pictures on Instagram get greater media coverage in magazines and websites which help them become more and more popular across the globe.

To that end, Alexina posted a recent snap wherein she could be seen lying on a bed, wearing a white tank top through which she exposed plenty of cleavage — a move which set pulses immediately racing. Alexina looked at the camera to highlight her green eyes and spread her red hair on the bed to pose for the sultry snap. In the caption, she used an inspirational quote by Jessica Katoff to refer to her identity as a redhead — a trait because of which she was bullied in school.

The picture in question amassed more than 13,000 likes within three hours of having been posted and it garnered close to a hundred likes.

Prior to posting the said snap, Alexina treated her fans to a sweet video wherein she and her fellow VS angel and friend Barbara Palvin could be seen taking a “friendship test.” In the video, both answered questions about each other — mostly correctly — and in the end, they reveal what they like so much about their friendship.

Speaking about Barbara, Alexina said that “she is a good friend because she is very supportive and she is cool,” While Barbara said that Alexina is a good friend because she loves her despite all her flaws and is always there for support whenever needed.

Fans loved to see the two friends together, so much so that the video was viewed more than 97,000 times and garnered more than 23,000 likes. One fan wrote that he can’t wait to see more of this new VS duo, while another one said that he loves both the models.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Alexina and Barbara are very good friends from the very outset of their careers with VS and they often post each other’s pics on Instagram.