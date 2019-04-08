Schiff Says Donald Trump’s Conduct Is ‘Deeply Unethical’ But ‘May Not Be Criminal’

March 24, 2019, will go down in history as the day Robert Mueller spoke to the American public about his investigation into Russian election interference and related matters.

Mueller spoke to the people through Attorney General William Barr who, in his summary of the special counsel’s report, directly quoted Robert Mueller who wrote that after two years of investigations his wide-ranging probe “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” according to The New York Times.

Robert Mueller did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, however, seemingly choosing to remain silent on the issue. Nevertheless, top Democrats have continued to allege that Donald Trump conspired with the Russian government to win the 2016 election. Two top Democrats have made this their signature issue, it seems: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, both men have continued to allege a Trump-Russia conspiracy. In his most recent interview, Nadler argued that the American public needs to see the full Mueller report in order to determine whether or not Trump should be impeached for conspiring with the Kremlin.

Adam Schiff, however, appears to be slightly changing his tune. On Sunday, the top Democrat went on CNN‘s State of the Union to discuss the latest developments pertaining to Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Schiff told the host Jake Tapper that he does “not regret” his past comments about President Trump and Russia.

“I don’t regret calling out this President for what I consider deeply unethical and improper conduct,” the top Democrat said.

The Mueller report found no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but it stopped short of exonerating President Trump of obstruction of justice https://t.co/yOT1PReZs0 — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) March 24, 2019

Tapper then pressed Schiff on the issue of Russian collusion, suggesting that the Democrat is dismissing Robert Mueller’s findings. Schiff pushed back against the host’s claims, defending his earlier comments. However, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman then said that Donald Trump’s conduct, although “unethical,” might not have been criminal.

Tapper Pushes Schiff About Collusion: 'Are You Saying That Mueller Got it Wrong?' https://t.co/cGdCOEiO3L pic.twitter.com/gjlmKRL46D — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 7, 2019

“The Republicans seem to think that as long as you can’t prove it’s a crime, then all is fair in love and war, that it’s all okay, what the Trump administration, the Trump campaign does,” he began.

“I think what we’re talking about here is the difference between conduct that rises to the level of criminality and conduct that is deeply unethical, unpatriotic and corrupt that may not be criminal.”

Adam Schiff’s adamant insistence that Donald Trump colluded with Russia in 2016 has made him a target of both the president, and his Republican colleagues. The Republicans have repeatedly called for Schiff’s resignation, and the president has opted for personal insults.

As The Hill reported, Trump even coined a nickname for the top Democrat — “Little Pencil Neck” — and the president’s 2020 re-election campaign is selling T-shirt’s with the nickname written on it.