Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli’s Marriage In Crisis Following College Scandal

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossmio Giannulli, are currently going through a rough time in their lives, and it may be taking a toll on their marriage.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both arrested last month with dozens of other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, as a part of a huge college admissions scandal.

Lori and Mossimo are now accused of paying over $500,000 in order to get their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California under the false pretenses that they were recruited rowing athletes.

The scandal blew up and has been one of the most talked about controversies of the year. Loughlin lost her job at The Hallmark Channel, where she starred in movies for the network, and on the television series When Calls The Heart. She was also cut from appearing in the fifth and final season of Fuller House on Netflix, where she played the fan favorite character of Aunt Becky.

“As Lori’s day in court approaches, the college admissions scandal has put enormous pressure and strain on Lori’s family, the kids and her marriage to Mossimo. There is incredible tension in the marriage and a terrible burden put on the pair with a lot of arguing. Lori has shed a lot of tears and has been in emotional conversations daily with Mossimo about the decisions that led them into this mess, and what they are going to do to get out of it,” an insider told the outlet of the couple’s current struggles, adding that Lori has been pointing her finger at her husband for getting them into this legal nightmare.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli ‘very stressed’ ahead of court date https://t.co/TCYGGmH8Yy pic.twitter.com/CNDMSFPCin — Page Six (@PageSix) March 30, 2019

The source goes on to reveal that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s marriage is under “incredible stress” at the moment, and that their relationship with at least one of their daughters, Olivia Jade, is also in crisis.

Olivia, a well-known YouTube personality, is said to be furious with her parents for their decision to bribe her way into college. The social media influencer allegedly didn’t care much about going to college, and wanted to focus on her career instead.

However, her parents reportedly pushed her towards further education, and since the scandal she’s lost a lot of money in partnerships and sponsors, and her brand and reputation are severely hurting.

It’s yet to be determined whether Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will serve jail time for their part in the college admissions scandal.