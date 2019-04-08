‘Doc Martin’ Fans Can Stay At The Cornwall Cottage Used As The Show’s Surgery

Have Fern Cottage to yourself in Port Isaac, the location of the fictional Portwenn.

It’s a rare thing when fans can stay in a home which is still being used for one of their favorite television shows at a relatively reasonable price, but the building that doubles as the doctor’s surgery in the series Doc Martin is now available to rent for your next holiday.

The Daily Mail says that visitors to Port Isaac (the fictional town of Portwenn) in Cornwall can stay the night in the surgery of Dr. Martin Ellingham, or Doc Martin, as he is best known. The two-bedroom Fern Cottage sleeps four and will cost you $333 per night to stay in the free-standing home with a view of the Cornwall harbor.

Fern Cottage is used in the show, Doc Martin, mostly for exterior shots, but it is best recognized as the office of the general practitioner played by actor Martin Clunes.

The interior of the home will surprise fans of the show, as the layout and décor are different from the surgery in the show. The ground floor has beamed ceilings, flagstone floors, and a stone fireplace. Also situated on the ground floor is a modern eat-in kitchen with all appliances. The second floor features two tastefully decorated bedrooms with views of the harbor and the beach area.

The production company of Doc Martin has been recognized by the Cornwall tourism board for attracting so many visitors to the area. Clunes’ wife and the producer of the show, Philippa Braithwaite thanked everyone for their generosity at a ceremony held at Truro Cathedral.

‘The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making Doc Martin. We are thrilled that we have been able to give something back, and to be recognized in this way is the icing on the cake.”

She added that they have also made a contribution to a fund for the village where the year-round residents get to decide how the money will be used.

Stay at the Cornwall cottage used as the surgery in hit ITV show Doc Martin https://t.co/kjqaEzciML pic.twitter.com/LxPT56mgRE — Find Friends (@findfriendsuk) April 2, 2019

Malcolm Bell of the nonprofit group, Visit Cornwall says that the show has actually spurred people from all over the world to visit the region, says The Inquisitr.

“We get an awful lot of Australians, Americans, and Canadians who come to Cornwall and want to go to Doc Martin country, and want to go to Port Isaac.”

He explains that over a quarter of the visitors to Cornwall say that it was watching the series Doc Martin which convinced them to visit the region.