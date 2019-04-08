Halsey Opens Up About Her Past Homelessness In Emotional Speech

During her speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Los Angeles, Halsey opened up about her past living on the streets.

American singer Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, better known by her stage name Halsey, appears to have it all. She’s the woman behind smash hits such as “Without Me”and “Eastside,” and has won several Billboard Music awards for her work. Nevertheless, she didn’t always have the life of glitz and glam that she knows now. During her emotional speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Los Angeles on Saturday, Halsey opened up about her past life of homelessness. She also revealed that she once considered trading sex for food because she was so desperate, according to Complex.

She explained that she moved out on her own while only a teenager because of unfortunate circumstances. We know from a 2016 interview that Halsey was kicked out of her home by her parents after choosing to drop out of community college. Following the incident, she found herself homeless and living on the streets of New York where she feared for her life. She had barely any money and struggled with not knowing where her next meal would come from. At times, she relied on energy drinks to keep her awake through the night because she was too scared to go to sleep.

“I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account. And bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped.”

It was during this time that she considered entering into the sex trade. Luckily, her life took a positive turn that kept her from having to make such a decision.

All of her belongings fit into a grey duffel bag which she called her “house,” She took that bag to a meeting with Capitol Music Group’s Jeremy Vuernick. She brought with her a demo that would be her ticket to a better life.

Halsey emphasized that homelessness can be a situation that anyone can find themselves in — it doesn’t matter what their background is. She managed to work her way out of the streets and reach a life of stardom. However, she wants the world to know that people dealing with homelessness deserve assistance regardless of what they manage to accomplish later in life.