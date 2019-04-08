Jasmine Sanders Dons Tiny Bikini With Literally Just Strings In An Instagram Video

Jasmine Sanders shared a new video with her Instagram fans, and it shows her wearing one of the smallest bikini tops around. The video starts with her posing on her knees at the beach, as the waves washed onto the shore. Her bikini top made a cross at the top below her neck, and the small string wrapped around her body and barely censored her. She faced the camera and covered her chest with her elbows, while she rocked her hair in natural curls. The video then cuts to Sanders facing the camera from the side, as she held herself up with her arms and placed her right leg on her left knee. The model also took a moment to promote an event coming up mid-May, where fans can buy tickets to celebrate the new issue of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

And that’s not the only exciting news that Jasmine had to share with fans. She revealed a couple of days ago that she’s now a Lascana ambassador for the “Your World Your Rules” campaign this year. The model looked fabulous in a navy blue lingerie set in the photo, which showed her wearing a bra and matching, lacy bottoms. Her hair was flattened and straightened for the shot. Another notable model who’s an ambassador is Victoria’s Secret model, Alessandra Ambrosio.

In addition, Sanders also shared a photo of herself in a workout outfit several days ago. It consisted of a white bandeau bra, which she paired with a pair of white leggings. The leggings had a wide band, and had a high-waisted fit as it covered half of her belly button. She smiled for the camera as she placed her left hand by her lips, and wore her hair down in a side part with her hair done in loose waves. She accessorized with small stud earrings.

The model previously opened up to Teen Vogue about some of her personal life, noting that “The support from my loved ones really keeps me motivated and empowered. They keep pushing me and give me my drive.”

Jasmine also revealed that her favorite breakfast food is “Bacon. I am obsessed with bacon but my diet keeps me from it. Since I’m always flying and doing shows, I have to keep a strict beauty and fitness regimen but…if I’m really missing it, I’ll do turkey bacon at least. That’s not that bad.”