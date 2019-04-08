‘RHOA’ Fans Have Had It With NeNe Leakes After Reunion Part 1

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion played out Sunday night and there has been one general consensus among the viewers: enough with NeNe Leakes already. Throughout the season, NeNe has been a trending topic all her own after fans took to Twitter to express their issues with the reality star. It’s been a difficult season for NeNe this time around, as her husband’s cancer battle has been the center of her storyline.

During the reunion, NeNe was noticeably annoyed throughout the entire filming as she sat there stoically while the rest of the women laughed alongside host Andy Cohen. The former Glee star routinely rolled her eyes when the success of the other women was discussed and was quick to snap at Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille.

NeNe continued to trend during and after the reunion, as many fans suggested this to be her last season on the show. It was almost impossible to find a tweet in support of NeNe during the reunion in a sea of 52,000 posts that mentioned the RHOA star.

“Since Nene claims she has options outside of #RHOA it might be time for her to go check out those other options because this season and this reunion is such a bad look for her. She can’t be winning any fans with her stank attitude,” one fan tweeted.

“As of tonight, Nene is no longer the ‘star’ of # RHOA. I don’t know what she was trying to prove, but she came across as bitter and friendless. She can’t do this alone and she isn’t LVP,” another added.

The reunion kicked off with NeNe and Porsha Williams going toe-to-toe after NeNe accused her former friend of not being supportive. NeNe’s comment about Porsha came as quite a shock after it was revealed she did not attend any of Porsha’s baby-related events including her baby shower and gender reveal party.

It was previously reported that NeNe could not make Porsha’s baby shower since she was in Canada shooting a television show, but Andy called her out and said she was attending a Floyd Mayweather party the same day. NeNe denied the allegation and it appears there will never be a clear answer on that.

Fans will have to sit through more of NeNe’s bland attitude in Part 2 of the reunion next week. It has not been confirmed if the television star will return for Season 12, but NeNe has already taken a break from the show before. NeNe’s role on Season 8 was downgraded to a friend of the Housewives and she was completely absent from the show in Season 9.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST.