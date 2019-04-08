Watch Chelsea FC Vs. West Ham United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Monday Game Online

Chelsea could redeem their season by vaulting into third place in the English Premier League and a possible Champions League berth if they can defeat West Ham United.

After an inconsistent season, Chelsea FC can find some redemption on Monday if they can defeat a team that has not beaten them at home since 2002, over 12 games at Stamford Bridge, per the BBC. But West Ham United has also managed to at least draw with Chelsea in each of the Hammers’ last three meetings with the Blues, and a draw or victory on Monday would mark the first time that West Ham has gone a four-match streak against Chelsea without defeat since 2000. But Maurizio Sarri’s men have it all to play for. A win vaults them into third place on the English Premier League table and raises their expectations of UEFA Champions League football next season — if they can just grab the three points in the match that will live stream from the Bridge.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Monday, April 8, at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge in London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Blues vs. Hammers match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, April 9, India Standard Time.

After four straight trips to the Champions League, Chelsea missed out this season. But they are rounding into form at just the right time, with two straight league wins coming into Monday’s match, per 90Min.com. At the same time, Chelsea lost only once at their home ground this season, while West Ham will be looking to break a slump that has seen them winless in six away contests running.

Closes’ 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi may get his second straight start on Monday. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

