Russo Brothers Say Whether A Fan Theory Has Predicted What Happens In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It looks like some people have gotten close.

Avengers: Endgame is less than three weeks away and the internet has become so flooded with fan theories, it’s assumed that at least someone out there has guessed something that is going to happen in the movie. Directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have done a tremendous job in the past year of creating films that completely surprised their fans, and Endgame will be no exception.

Reddit has become the dumping zone for fan theories, and generally, they revolve around one specific plot point. Therefore, it’s probably impossible for someone to guess every single thing that happens in the film, especially since there are so many characters. The Russo brothers recently discussed all of these fan theories in a recent press interview (via CinemaBlend).

“Here’s the thing, the fans are so passionate and they spend such a long time living with these characters, thinking about these characters, and they’re using their imaginations to follow where these stories could possibly go. Sometimes they’re wildly off, sometimes they’re kinda next door to what might happen…. Here’s the thing, nothing’s ever THAT close. You can get kinda close, but it’s never exactly,” Anthony said.

So it seems like some fans have gotten close with their theories, but no one has come close enough. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) himself has also noted that it’s impossible for anyone to guess what’s going to happen in the film.

The Russos also said no one has ever fully predicted what will happen in any of their Marvel Cinematic Universe films, which include Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Endgame is the result of 21 movies before it and over 10 years of filmmaking. There are so many story arcs and character arcs that are going to be completed in this movie that guessing every single one would be next to impossible.

Some of the most widely discussed theories include time travel through the Quantum Realm, all the snapped characters being stuck in the Soul World, the emergence of Professor Hulk, the snapping of Hawkeye’s family, and the duplication of the Infinity Stones. Many fans are discussing which of the original six Avengers will die in Endgame, as it’s long been rumored that someone was going to make the ultimate sacrifice by the time the film concluded. Other shocking theories suggest four of our favorite superheroes will perish, but the only way to know is to check out

Avengers: Endgame when it hits theaters on April 26.