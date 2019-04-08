Miranda Lambert Makes Red Carpet Debut With Husband Brendan McLoughlin At 2019 ACM Awards

Lambert stepped out with her new husband in their first public appearance together.

New husband and wife Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin lit the media on fire as they made their red carpet debut as an official couple.

The two made a much-talked-about appearance together as they walked before photographers before the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night, reports People.

Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2019 #ACMAwards https://t.co/TghfP2F9fs — People (@people) April 7, 2019

The pair had a secret marriage ceremony the winter following their first meeting in November. Lambert’s last reference to the union was in an Instagram post shared over Valentine’s Day weekend.

A friend of the country singer exclusively told People in February, “Miranda truly is happier than ever.”

A music industry insider expressed no surprise over the fact Lambert and McLoughlin had so strongly hit it off.

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert.”

The insider pointed out the songstress essentially “married her dad” as Rick Lambert and McLoughlin have quite a bit in common. Lambert’s husband is a police officer with the New York Police Department, while her father was a former homicide-and-narcotics cop for the Dallas Police Department. He and Lambert’s mother also ran a detective agency called Lambert & Lambert in the past.

The insider also called McLoughlin a huge animal lover and an upstanding law enforcement official.

The pair apparently first met on November 2, when Lambert appeared with her Pistol Annies bandmates on an episode of Good Morning America to perform their new single and promote their third album.

McLoughlin worked as a police officer in Times Square where GMA normally films. He is currently assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes the location where Lambert performed the day she happened upon her future partner.

Prior to making it official, the two dated in secret for over three months.

The insider indicated that regardless of the short engagement, “There’s nothing wrong with somebody catching your eye and then you find out they have a heart that matches.”

They added that Lambert was currently between projects with extra spare time, thus making it the perfect moment to start a relationship.

The recording artist unveiled her relationship on February 16 and revealed she had married McLoughlin in a secret ceremony. They had actually married January 26, and kept mum about the event for three weeks.

The star will perform with George Strait Sunday during the ACM Awards. Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton, who is also scheduled to perform, split from Lambert in 2015 and has dated Gwen Stefani for more than three years.

Lambert has had past relationships with musician Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker, whom she ended things with in August.

Lambert and McLoughlin were recently spotted at the debut concert of Aerosmith’s new Vegas residency Saturday night.