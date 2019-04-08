‘Better Call Saul’ Won’t Be Returning To TV Anytime Soon

Fans will have to wait until 2020 to see Jimmy McGill on the small screen.

Fans of AMC’s Breaking Bad have been closely keeping an eye on the franchise’s upcoming film. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the movie’s plot details and cast have been kept under wraps, but it has been said that the film will follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as he escapes from captivity, picking up where the TV series concluded. Per the film’s IMDb page, series creator Vince Gilligan will be directing, writing, and producing the film, though nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony or AMC as of yet.

Normally, this would not be an issue, since fans of the franchise have been tiding themselves over with Better Call Saul, the AMC spin-off series which stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, the con-artist and lawyer who would eventually go onto become Saul Goodman, as seen in Breaking Bad. The prequel series, which also stars Jonathan Banks (reprising his role as “cleaner” Mike Ehrmantraut) and Rhea Seehorn (who plays Jimmy’s friend and fellow lawyer Kim Wexler), has received critical acclaim, racking up multiple Critics’ Choice Television, Writers Guild of America, and Satellite Awards since it began airing. Season 4, which concluded last October, was the highest-rated season to date, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fifth season.

Unfortunately, it seems like they will have to remain patient.

As reported by Consequence of Sound, Season 5 of Better Call Saul has been delayed, and won’t be airing until at least 2020. Speaking to Vulture, AMC President Sarah Barnett explained that the company wasn’t willing to rush the next season out the door if it would impact the show’s quality.

“It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show,” she explained.

Considering that Vince Gilligan and other creative talents might be working on the aforementioned Breaking Bad film, the delay isn’t completely unwarranted. Unfortunately, this means that fans will have to endure yet another delay in the show’s rollout. While the first two seasons aired in February 2015 and 2016 respectively, the third season didn’t hit the airwaves until April of 2017, a full 14 months after Season 2 premiered. Worse yet, Season 4 didn’t air until August of last year, which means fans had to wait 16 months between seasons.

Speaking of, it’s not quite clear when Better Call Saul‘s final season will air. While Breaking Bad lasted a full five seasons (with the last one split into two shorter segments), AMC has not released any concrete details as to when Jimmy McGill’s prologue will come to an end. That being said, Barnett hinted that the company knows more than they are letting on.

“Well, we know clearly the end was already written before the beginning began,” she said. “The writers, they have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show.”

“We’re certainly getting closer to it,” she teased.