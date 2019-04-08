Rocky Barnes Sizzles In A Checkered Bikini On Instagram

American model Rocky Barnes is on a bikini-pic-posting spree these days. In fact, she has been posting her skin-baring snaps for the past week, sending a wave of excitement among her 1.6 million Instagram fans.

Sunday evening was no exception, as the model took to her page and posted two new bikini snapshots wherein she could be seen donning a black-and-white checkered bikini to set pulses racing.

While she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage through her bikini top, her stylish high-waisted bikini bottoms allowed her to pull off a very elegant look. In terms of her aesthetics, Rocky let her hair down, opted for minimal makeup, and accessorized with a silver pendant to keep it simple yet sexy.

To pose for the picture, the model could be seen standing in shallow seawater against the beautiful backdrop of Nikki Beach in Saint Barth. She left her lips slightly parted, brought her hand near her face, and looked away from the camera.

Within two hours of having been posted, the pic amassed more than 8,800 likes and various comments wherein fans and followers showered the model with complimentary comments, calling her “amazing,” “gorgeous,” “stunning” and “hottie.” Other fans, per usual, used hundreds of kiss, heart, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model.

Rocky also posted another picture wearing the same bikini but she struck a different pose by squatting on the beach while accessorizing with some white-framed shades. In the picture, Rocky provided a generous view of her perky breasts and flaunted her well-toned legs — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans liked the pic more than 20,000 times and left close to 200 comments on the pic to let the model know that she has so many admirers across the globe.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Rocky’s swimsuit is amazing, while another one said that she is amazingly sexy. Rocky also treated her fans to a group pic where she posed with four other gorgeous, bikini-clad ladies. Fans loved the pic and one of them called it “sexiness galore,” while another one said that Rocky stole the show as she is the best-looking among all the ladies in the pic.

According to a piece by Bikini Luxe, Rocky gained social media popularity as a fashion blogger and she is still known for her fashion sense. And although she is still recognized as a social media influencer, her big breakthrough was her appearance in Justin Bieber’s 2013 music video, “Boyfriend.”