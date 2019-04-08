‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 8: Paul Gives Rey A Warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 8 through 12 bring big trouble for Rey, a surprising choice for Kyle, a momma bear moment combined with revenge for Phyllis, and new possibilities for Victoria and Billy.

Sharon (Sharon Case) is uncertain about her future with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), according to She Knows Soaps. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) left a fake ultrasound of baby Rosales at Sharon’s, and she realized that Rey neglected to disclose an important detail about his estranged wife. Rey protests that he doesn’t even know if the baby is his or Arturo’s (Jason Canela), so Sharon goes straight to Mia to lay down the law. Mia gets pains during their argument, and Sharon takes her to the doctor. Nobody is more surprised than Mia to find out that she’s 12 weeks along and the baby is doing well.

Later, Rey receives an ultimatum from Paul (Doug Davidson). Paul recently fired Rey, but he may end up with a second chance, but it doesn’t come without strings. Rey will have to be on the straight and narrow all the time to prove himself to the GC police chief.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) works to protect her daughter. She spies her son-in-law Kyle (Michael Mealor) meeting with Lola (Sasha Calle), so she spies on them and realizes they’re up to no good. Kyle and Lola take a risk even though Kyle is married to Summer. Lola wants to prove to Kyle that she’s the woman for him. However, Phyllis will make sure that Summer (Hunter King) doesn’t end up losing out completely, and in the end, Phyllis blackmails the Abbotts. Later in the week, Phyllis’ plan takes an unforeseen turn.

Throwing it back to #Skyle’s wedding day! ???????? Do you think this marriage will last? #YR pic.twitter.com/ZKU7sMcl6m — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2019

According to The Inquisitr, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) battle with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes an interesting turn. My Beauty comes out with a campaign precisely like Jabot’s, and at first, Jack believes that somebody is leaking the details. He asks Billy (Jason Thompson) and others even though it’s a painful thing to do. Eventually, Jack looks at the basket of repackaged Jabot products that Ashley sent and realizes that she put a listening device in the gift. Jack decides to give his sister a taste of her own medicine.

On Wednesday, April 10, Nate gets a new look as Sean Dominic takes over the role.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) unearths a mystery that has something to do with Victor (Amelia Heinle) and an unknown big gambler that Brandon (Mitch Eakins) told her about.

Billy (Jason Thompson) takes matters into his own hands.

Finally, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) looks out for her own interests. She’s convinced that Jack is making mistakes by going to war with Ashley, and she’s not about to let their sibling rivalry hurt Fenmore’s.