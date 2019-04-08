Carrie Underwood Shimmers On The Red Carpet At The 2019 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood was a stunner at the ACM Awards.

Carrie Underwood has just proved that she can be a busy mom of two little ones and still look flawless on the red carpet. The country singer stunned as she and husband, Mike Fisher, arrived at the ACM Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas looking as gorgeous as ever.

According to E! News, this event is the first time that Carrie Underwood has walked the red carpet since giving birth to her second child, Jacob Bryan, in January. She and Fisher posed for the cameras together as new parents of two little boys. The blond beauty showed up in a black one-shoulder dress with a wide waistband that shimmered and sparkled just as she does.

Carrie Underwood is famous for showing off some leg with a high slit on her dress and she certainly didn’t disappoint tonight. In fact, this unique dress had not just one, but two high slits showing off both of her slender legs. She completed her ACM outfit with shiny strappy heels and plenty of sparkly jewelry. Her blond locks were left long with her bangs swept up away from her face.

Underwood found a little humor when it came to wearing such a gorgeous outfit. She joked around with Entertainment Tonight, telling them exactly how she felt wearing that dress.

“I told you I can’t breathe! This dress is pushing things up in places it doesn’t normally go.”

Fisher didn’t look too bad himself. The former hockey player looked quite dapper in an all black suit to match his wife’s number. The pair made quite a cute couple and even had a minute of smiles just for each other as they made their way on the red carpet.

Underwood did spill that her two boys are doing well for the most part since arriving in Vegas. However, Jacob had a rough time last night with a little bit of congestion. Earlier in the day, she took to her Twitter account to explain how her morning was going so far. Unfortunately, it included a migraine.

“Welp, I was up for a couple of hours in the middle of the night last night with a congested baby and woke up this morning with a migraine. Soooo…today should be fun!”

Carrie Underwood has been nominated for Female Artist of the Year award, along with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Kacey Musgraves. She is also set to perform on stage twice at the ACM’s as part of a group performance and going solo to perform her single, “Southbound.”