North West Steals The Show By Performing At Dad Kanye’s Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s daughter, 5, is reportedly becoming the standout star of the “All of the Lights” rapper’s weekly Sunday services. E! News reports that Kardashian shared a video on Sunday of North joining her father and his live choir and band as they performed a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “As,” which the singer debuted in 1977. In the video, North is rocking a bright orange shirt with matching pants and stood tall as she sang along, with Kanye smiling in the background. The video doesn’t capture North’s voice specifically, but she is extremely confident as she sings along to the music.

Since Kanye began holding Sunday Service at his family’s Calabasas home, the KKW Beauty creator has shared multiple videos of North dancing along to the music along with her friends. The services have become a popular destination for multiple celebrities, including many members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. The services reportedly only involve live music, which strays away from a traditional church service. Last week, the “Gold Digger” artist announced that he would be bringing his Sunday Service to Coachella on April 21. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that she’s looking forward to attending the event and to see Kanye share his event with a larger audience.

“I’m really excited for Kanye to perform [at] Coachella. I’ve never been,” Kim recently told Elle.com. “I’m so excited to be a part of it for the first time. And [the church], it’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

According to HotNewHipHop, the Yeezy creator also used his service on Sunday to pay tribute to rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was killed at the age of 33 on Sunday, March 31. During the service, Kanye reportedly shared an audio clip of Hussle speaking words of encouragement before his choir began their hymn. The words were aired through Kanye’s speakers for the audience to listen.

“Y’all stay focused, y’all keep working hard. Believe in y’all self. Prove everybody that doubt y’all wrong. Show up every day. Stay pure. Stay motivated. Stay smart. Show love to your people,” the Victory Lap rapper said, per HotNewHipHop.

Hussle’s loved ones and fans will reportedly gather at the Los Angeles Staples Center for the rapper’s funeral on Thursday.