Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Will ‘Never Be In A Relationship’ Again, Per ‘HL’

Kardashian fans may be holding out hope for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick to reunite, but unfortunately, the chance seems unlikely. A source recently explained to Hollywood Life that although the reality television couple vowed to try dating again later in life, a relationship between the two seems implausible at this point, as Disick is happily dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

“Scott and Kourtney have always said they would try to get back together when they’re in their 40s,” the source revealed. “Now that birthday is approaching for Kourtney and she’s single. So although it’s something she’s always remembered, she sees how happy Scott is with Sofia and knows it’s not realistic at this point in their lives.”

Kardashian will turn 40 on April 18.

Disick, 35, confirmed his relationship with Richie during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February 2018, according to Seventeen. However, the two had already made their relationship Instagram official in September 2017. The model has spent a lot of time with Kardashian and Disick’s three children, Penelope, 5, Mason, 9, and Reign, 4.

Kardashian and Disck officially ended their relationship in 2015, but the two are actively co-parenting their children to this day.

“They will not be in a relationship with each other ever again,” a second source said of Kardashian and Disick. “It’s just not going to happen. They’ll play with it but they will never be a romantic couple again. Its just too much for them to handle and Scott and Sofia are in a great place.”

Kardashian is single at the moment, but HL‘s first source explained that she is exactly where she wants to be. At the moment, the entrepreneur is not looking for love, but she is open to relationships if the opportunity comes along. The star just launched her new lifestyle website, Poosh, on April 2, and has kept her focus on the project as well as her children and working out.

“Kourtney looks and feels hotter than ever, so she’s feeling good about turning 40 and has no regrets,” the source concluded.

Kardashian and Disick first met and began dating in 2006, Us Weekly reported. The two remained off-and-on for several years, enduring several cheating allegations and blowout fights.

Despite their complicated relationship that may never be formed again, both of the reality stars have made it clear that they are devoted to being family.

In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the parents of three reflected on their trip to New York City. Kardashian admitted that Disick seems to have grown tremendously over the years and is a dedicated father, while Disick confessed that he loves going on trips together as a family, according to Entertainment Tonight.