Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over Activated Charcoal Toothpaste

Several professionals in the dental industry have shared their thoughts on this latest fad.

When a person thinks about charcoal, they think about those black stones you toss on under the grill when you want to cook hamburgers and hot dogs in the backyard.

According to a report published by The Washington Post at the beginning of the week, charcoal is no longer limited to summertime cookouts and family reunion barbecues. In fact, you may find yourself running into an entire display in the cosmetics section of a retail store or pharmacy featuring products with activated charcoal listed as one of the ingredients.

A report published by Yahoo Lifestyle last week that has recently started to trend on social media platforms, such as Twitter, reveals thousands of shoppers on Amazon are currently obsessed with activated charcoal toothpaste.

As anyone who has ever followed a fad knows, just because a fad exists, doesn’t mean it is a good thing. So, many people have started to ask whether brushing your teeth with a paste containing charcoal is actually good for your dental health.

Fortunately, a few professionals in the dental industry have started to speak out and share their thoughts on charcoal toothpaste.

Brian Kantor, a cosmetic dentist based in New York, told Yahoo Lifestyles that toothpaste containing charcoal can be an ideal supplement to traditional pastes. He, however, wanted to stress the importance of making sure people using charcoal toothpaste were still using products containing fluoride as well.

According to Kantor, the supplement of charcoal can be great for removing pesky stains and whitening teeth. Your teeth, however, still need fluoride to prevent tooth decay.

A quick search on Amazon reveals a toothpaste brand called Cali White containing activated charcoal and organic coconut oil is currently ranked as the most popular choice among shoppers. Costing $9.99 a tube (unless you opt for the subscribe and save option), over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have taken the time to post reviews, sharing their thoughts on the product.

“I noticed a change after the first use,” one of the top reviews on the listing explains, giving the product five stars.

On the other end of the review spectrum, seven percent of the 4,000 Amazon shoppers who have taken the time to review the product only gave it a single star. Some complained the toothpaste tasted bad, some argued it hurt their teeth, and a few insisted the product didn’t work.

The overwhelming majority of those leaving comments, however, have left glowing reviews attached to either a four- or five-star rating.

Other dental professionals have taken to Twitter to echo Kantor’s opinion on charcoal toothpaste while insisting the product is something that should be used in moderation.