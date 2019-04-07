‘Maxim’ Model Lana Zakocela Flaunts Model Figure In Sports Bra And Gym Pants

Latvian model Lana Zakocela is well-known among her fans for posting sultry snaps of herself on social media every week. And following her pic-posting ritual, she recently took to her Instagram account and treated her fans to a new risque snap which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, the model flaunted her enviable abs and well-toned figure by wearing a white sports bra which she teamed with matching gym pants. She let her hair down and stylishly tucked her shades in her gym pants, while she held her hands up and looked towards the sun to strike a pose for the picture.

The snap was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of a hill and the model posed amid some beautiful lavenders and plants which added to the beauty of the picture. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Malibu, California, and in her caption, Lana said that the “hills are alive.”

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that Lana looked amazing, while another one said that she looked absolutely gorgeous. Another fan said that Lana fell from the sky to say hello, implying that she is an angel.

Other fans, per usual, used countless heart emojis to express their admiration for the 31-year-old model.

Prior to posting the said snap, Lana shared a hot picture with her fans wherein she left little to the imagination by wearing a wet white T-shirt which she paired with black panties and as she ditched her bra, she provided a glimpse of her nipples through the see-through shirt. The picture was captured for Joop Jeans, who also posted several pictures of the model on their official Instagram page showing her striking sultry poses with her fellow male models.

In one of the pictures, Lana could be seen lying on a table, wearing an unbuttoned grey blazer with nothing underneath to reveal her bare chest, and one of her fellow male models could be seen holding her shoulders. Lana opted for a red lipstick and tied her hair, and smiled to pose for the picture which garnered 400 additional likes.

According to an article by The New Theory, Lana not only posed for the cover of Maxim magazine, but also worked for Victoria’s Secret as well as other major brands. When asked about how she got into the field of modeling, she revealed that she always follows her instincts.