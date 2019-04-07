‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Shares Clip From Her Latest Movie For MTV ‘How High 2’

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is delving back into acting this month.

The reality star shared a clip of herself in her latest film, How High 2. According to Leakes’ caption, the sequel to the 2001 film starring rappers Redman and Method Man, will air on MTV on April 20. The clip shows Leakes’ character canoodling with comedian DeRay Davis. Hot New Hip Hop reports that the MTV film will star rapper Lil Yachty and comedian DC Young Fly, with appearances from Lil Baby, Blac Youngsta, Leakes’ RHOA co-star and friend Cynthia Bailey, Justine Skye. Alyssa Goss and Mary Lynn Rajskub are also set to star.

Fans of the original film were apparently disappointed that the movie’s original stars were left out of the creative process. Redman reportedly said in an interview that neither he nor Method Man was asked to be involved in the production. He also mentioned that he has no ill will towards the sequel’s stars.

“My thing is when you have a brand, like Red and Meth, that kind of helped built and created this entity of How High and shooting a movie on How High — I mean, marijuana and being in college. Those were all our ideas,” he said, per HotNewHipHop. “And when the new deal came about, we wasn’t involved in it.”

How High 2 will be Leakes’ first acting role since appearing in the feature film Uncle Drew alongside Tiffany Haddish and Lil’ Rel Howery, per IMDB. The Bravo star has historically said that acting was her priority, though it was RHOA that catapulted her to fame. As she prepares to venture out into more acting roles, fans suspected that the Glee alum will make another departure from the Bravo show. But, according to Hollywood Life, Leakes doesn’t have any plans to give away her peach, though she’s reportedly on the outs with the majority of her cast members.

“NeNe has no plans to walk away from RHOA,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“She truly appreciates what it has done for her career and she’s telling those around her that she won’t walk away despite the fact that she’s not talking to the majority of her cast members.”

Hollywood Life also states that while Leakes seems to be staying on the show for another season, she is still keeping her distance from the other housewives following the Season 11 reunion taping back in March. The reunion resulted in Leakes unfollowing several cast members on Instagram, including Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and RHOA pal Tanya Sam. The ladies have reportedly have had “minimal contact” since the taping, which could possibly lead to problems when the cast meets again for production of Season 12 in May or June.