Model Martha Hunt Bares Booty In Thong Bottoms While Posing Against A Wall On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model, Martha Hunt, shared a new Instagram video that’s got her fans going wild. The post is a clip of her posing during a photo shoot as she rocked a lingerie set that included a cropped camisole and nude-toned thong bottoms. She placed her right hand against the wall and grabbed her right arm with her left, and played with her leg placement. She wore her hair down. In the past four hours since the video was posted, it’s been watched over 80,000 times.

Her Stories included a duplicate post of the latest update, along with a sneak peek of a second outfit that she modeled for the shoot. It consisted of turquoise bottoms and a super small, white crop top. The top was loose at the bottom and showed a peek of her chest.

In addition, Hunt had good news to share a couple of days ago. She held a trophy that read, “Face of the Year” above her name in a photo. It was for the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards, reported WWD. The model looked super polished and chic for the photo, wearing a burgundy colored top with soft ruffles on the shoulders. She accessorized with an interesting pair of hoop earrings with a diamond circular accent at the bottom of the hoop. Her makeup consisted of dark mascara and soft lips that helped her eyes pop.

And three days ago, Martha shared another photo of her outfit of the day. She combined both casual and formal pieces for an unforgettable look. She sported wide-legged capri jean pants, with a white shirt tucked in. Hunt also wore a large, black blazer with the sleeves rolled up and accessorized with a textured Chanel bag.

Previously, the model opened up to Byrdie about some of the things she’s learned from being a model, along with sharing invaluable advice to those who are interested in breaking into the industry.

“Don’t be afraid to ask other girls for advice and tips. Some of the girls will work out with different trainers that could help you out, or they might have a certain smoothie recipe or travel tips that will help you better prepare for the show.”

Hunt also revealed, “I like to practice transcendental meditation. I try to get in 20 minutes twice a day in the days leading up to the show. It helps me clear my mind and feel more centered and prepared to walk the runway.”