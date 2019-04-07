WWE News: Full Recap And Results For ‘WrestleMania 35’ – New Champions And Live Updates

The biggest wrestling show of the year has finally arrived.

After months of build-up, WrestleMania 35 finally arrived on Sunday evening with numerous hours of action for the WWE fans. At 5 p.m. Eastern, the Kickoff Show began with a number of matches scheduled, but the main card would have even more for all those in attendance and the millions watching around the world. It’s time to catch up on all of the results in this full recap which will be updated live throughout the evening.

The official website of WWE detailed all of the matches on the absolutely huge card, and all of the titles were up for grabs. Fans in New Jersey were prepped and ready early for the big event which all started with the WWE Cruiserweight Title Match.

The latest results will be at the bottom of the article as the night carries on.

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match – Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy

This was a really hot opener which involved a lot of hard work from both of the cruiserweights. Opening WrestleMania 35 wasn’t going to be easy for anyone and the crowd didn’t necessarily treat them well, but it was a great match and led the way with the first title change of the night.

Winner and New Champion: Tony Nese

2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

There was a lot of action in this one and it went rather quickly, but the fans were truly into it. Near the end, it came down to Sarah Logan, Sonya Deville, and Asuka. Asuka ended up dumping Deville out of the match, but she was quickly eliminated by Logan after that. Thinking she had won the match, Carmella popped up from outside the ring and eliminated Logan to win.

Winner: Carmella

Last year I was the FIRST woman eliminated. This year I was the LAST woman standing. #MellaIsMania #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/hbsgL37kBn — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) April 7, 2019

Raw Tag Team Championship – The Revival (c) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The fans were truly into this one and loved getting behind Ryder and Hawkins as the latter hadn’t won a match in a very long time. The Revival delivered some really good shots and double team maneuvers, but Hawkins used a roll-up for the big “WrestleMania moment” win to capture the titles.

Winners and New Champions: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

There were a lot of superstars in this battle royal, and it was actually a lot of fun. It all came down to Braun Strowman and the Hardy Boyz, but there were two others still in it. The guys from Saturday Night Live arrived after hiding under the ring for the majority of the match, but they were no match for the “Monster Among Men.”

Winner – To Be Determined

WWE Universal Championship – Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Paul Heyman said he didn’t want his client hanging around if they weren’t going to close the show, so, he called out Lesnar. Before the bell could even ring, Lesnar destroyed Rollins around the ring and decimated him.

Once they were finally in the ring, Rollins was able to hit a low-blow and three Curb Stomps to Lesnar for the pinfall and the title.

Winner and New Champion: Seth Rollins

Throughout the evening, this article will be updated as each match takes place and a new result is done. Stay tuned as the superstars of WWE go after titles, recognition, and try to get the biggest moment of their careers.