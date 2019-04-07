Steven Yeun Has No Interest In Returning To ‘The Walking Dead’

It looks like actor Steven Yeun has officially closed The Walking Dead chapter of his career, according to a report from Comic Book. During an appearance at Walker Stalker Con London, the actor said he has no interest in returning to the AMC survival series.

On the show, Yeun played Glenn Rhee, a pizza delivery guy who gets separated from his family after the world was destroyed by the outbreak of zombies. Glenn later teams up with Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln, and a group of other survivors. Eventually, he meets Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan, and the two marry and have a child. Unfortunately, Glenn never gets to meet his child as he was murdered by Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, during the Season 7 premiere in 2016.

After his exit, Yeun appeared in several movies, including Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You with Lakeith Stanfield, Armie Hammer, and Tessa Thompson.

Despite the fact that playing Glenn was one of Yeun’s most notable roles, the actor doesn’t seem to be looking back.

“It’s like this. It’s like, I think everyone — I can’t say everyone — at least I do, I really like finishing things, because I rarely finish things,” Yeun said.

“But there’s something super incredible about closing the book and dying. And so for Walking Dead, that’s it for me. I know I’ll probably be remembered in part by that show for probably the rest of my life, but I really love the fact that I can just seal it and say, ‘That’s finished.’ And that’s really cool, super satisfying,” he continued.

Unlike her former on-screen husband, Lauren Cohan has expressed excitement at the possibility of returning to The Walking Dead for Season 10, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Cohan stepped away from the show after several rounds of salary negotiations and stepped into the role of CIA agent Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge on Whiskey Cavalier.

And she isn’t the only former The Walking Dead who would be open to returning to the show. When asked if he’d be interested in reprising his role, Chandler Riggs said, “that would be awesome.” Riggs was originally killed off in Season 8 of the show while trying to rescue a loner, who turned out to be Siddiq, played by Avi Nash, as was also previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s not yet clear whether Cohan or Riggs will be returning to the series.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead will air later this year.