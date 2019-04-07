Lily Collins To Star In New TV Series From Darren Star, ‘Emily In Paris’

Darren Star, the creator of Sex and the City and Younger, has found the leading lady for his next television series — Lily Collins will star in the Paramount Network’s new half-hour dramedy, Emily in Paris.

The 30-year-old actress will play the lead character, Emily, a driven Midwesterner who moves to Paris, France, for a unique job opportunity, according to a network press release posted on The Futon Critic. The twenty-something has been hired by a French marketing company to help them understand the American point of view.

Of course, cultures will clash as Emily adjusts to life in a foreign country, makes new friends, and searches for love.

“To be not only starring in a TV show created by Darren but also producing it with him and the Paramount Network is a real ‘pinch me’ moment,” said a statement from Collins, who is a Golden Globe nominee known for her roles in films such as Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone, and Mirror Mirror.

“All of Darren’s shows have deeply defined, greatly impacted, and undeniably helped me navigate my journey into womanhood. I couldn’t imagine a more inspiring city to be our Emily in Paris home than Paris. What an absolute dream project!”

“Lily possesses unparalleled depth to bring the necessary humor, heart, and drama to this exciting role. We can’t wait to get started with her,” said Keith Cox, the president of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the expat experience,” stated 57-year-old Star, who not only created Emily in Paris, but is also writing and executive producing the series.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week by Entertainment Weekly that Star’s other series currently on the air, Younger, will remain on TV Land instead of moving to the Paramount Network for its sixth season, as previously announced.

The show was supposed to switch networks in order to be paired up with Emily in Paris and also a TV series based on the hit movie First Wives Club. However, since Emily in Paris won’t be ready for air until 2020, and the First Wives Club was shifted to BET, parent company Viacom decided to leave Younger on the channel that it has always called home. No word yet as to when Season 6 will debut.

No other casting details have been revealed for Emily in Paris, but it is scheduled to start shooting its 10-episode first season in the City of Light later this year. The Paramount Network will premiere the series in early 2020.