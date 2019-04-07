Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Frenzy Is Breaking Royal Betting Records In England

There’s many ways to gauge the popularity of a royal. But when it comes to babies, one of the ways you can gauge interest is by how much activity is happening around the betting. According to Forbes, the royal baby frenzy surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first baby is breaking records. Previously before the birth of Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte, the total wagers wavered around 3 million pounds. While that’s certainly a lot of money, it turns out that bets on baby Sussex have reached over 9 million euros to date. People are betting on everything from what the baby’s sex will be, what their name will be, and when they will be born. It turns out that most people are betting on the baby being a girl named Diana.

But even more popular were bets on the royal couple having twins, with such bets being suspended in November 2018 due to “abnormal” numbers, noted Cosmopolitan.

“An unprecedented amount of bets on Meghan and Harry to have twins has forced us to stop taking bets on the market altogether this morning. Since the day began, the stream of bets has led us to believe that perhaps the punters—or an insider source—knows something more than we do.”

Months later, the possibility of twins is still on the table but without any substantiated proof.

I don’t care what the bets say, I still don’t think a girl will be called “Diana.” https://t.co/Vwf9VOP9nS — Prince Harry Watch (@HWalesWatch) April 7, 2019

On the other hand, all of this publicity could be good for the royal couple, but there’s been rumblings of problems that could occur due to their popularity.

One insider noted to The Daily Mail that “While the focus is very much on Harry and Meghan at the moment, this is not going to last – particularly as the Cambridge children grow up and become the core Royal family.”

Place your bets people! https://t.co/tG19N8iniO — On Air/Ryan Seacrest (@OnAirWithRyan) April 3, 2019

While it’s hard to know if the source is correct or not, for now, it certainly appears that all eyes are on Meghan and Harry. It’s not so much that the couple is proactively trying to get the media and world’s attention, however, but that Markle’s connection to Canada and the U.S. has elevated interest in the British royals like never before.

With that being said, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if the world shifts their attention to Prince George eventually. After all, he’s third in line to the throne after Prince Charles and his dad, Prince Williams. In the meantime, Meghan’s baby is highly unlikely to ever be king or queen.