Jennifer Lopez Launches YouTube Channel, Already Has Over 10 Million Subscribers

Multi-talented star Jennifer Lopez announced on Instagram on Sunday that she will be sharing more personal moments in her life via a YouTube channel.

Lopez, 49, shared a clip of her first YouTube video with her 90 million Instagram followers. In the one-minute, 14-second video, Lopez introduces herself to her new subscribers and welcomes them to her channel. She then said that the motivation for creating a channel was to answer the frequently asked questions she has received from fans throughout her career. According to the video, the channel will discuss the “Waiting for Tonight” singer’s skincare routine, songwriting advice, tips on preparing for an acting role, and more. Lopez also shared that she “has a lot to say” and will use her new platform to do so.

“Can’t wait to show you guys what I have on my YouTube channel! Head over to the link in my bio see what I’m all about…” the Second Act star teased on Instagram.

So far, the “Dance the Night Away” songstress has only shared her introductory video on her channel, which has received more than 31,000 views since it was uploaded on Sunday. Lopez joins other celebs like Zendaya, Karlie Kloss, and Keke Palmer who have launched YouTube channels to give their fans a glimpse into their personal lives and offer beauty tips and tricks, according to Revelist.

Lopez, whose career spans more than two decades, also mentioned in her video that she will share advice on romance and love, and showed video footage of her and her new fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The couple, who began dating in 2016, is seemingly stronger than ever since announcing their engagement in March. According to E! News, A-Rod popped the question during the pair’s trip in Bakers Bay, Bahamas. The former baseball player gave his future bride a stunning emerald-cut diamond ring, which is reportedly worth $1 to 5 million. While the couple has been quite busy with their multiple business ventures, they still make time for family outings and dance moves.

On Saturday, A-Rod shared a video of JLo dancing to a remix of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Rihanna’s “B–ch Better Have My Money” as she prepares for her upcoming “It’s My Party” tour. He also praised his fiancee for the work she’s putting in for her upcoming film, Hustlers, per E!

“This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, ‘Hustlers,”‘ he wrote on Instagram.