Jenelle Evans Responds To Reports That She Allegedly Stormed Off Stage At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping

The Teen Mom 2 reunion filmed this weekend in New York City and, even though three cast members said they may not attend, they ended up attending including Jenelle Evans. However, according to Radar Online, Jenelle was allegedly confronted by the reunion host, Nessa, about some tweets made by Jenelle’s husband. After the alleged confrontation, the mother of three reportedly “stormed off the stage.”

A source told Radar, “Jenelle got angry and stormed off the stage. Her mother Barbara ended up having to film for her.”

Jenelle Evans spoke to Hollywood Life to tell her side of things, though, and insists that she didn’t storm off stage.

“This isn’t true at all. I did get upset during my segment and it wasn’t because of David at all… it was because of the host Nessa that got me upset. I filmed WITH my mom to finish my segment. David had nothing to do with it.”

Fans who have been following the Teen Mom 2 reunion know that there has been a lot of drama surrounding the filming. At one point, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans, and Kailyn Lowry were going to be staying in separate cities and Skyping in for the group session. It appears, though, that the girls were kept separated for the most part.

Radar Online‘s source explained that Jenelle stayed in a room until her ex Nathan Griffith and his girlfriend finished filming. Jenelle’s ex Andrew Lewis was also at the reunion. However, her husband was not allowed to be at the reunion.

Jenelle Evans was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her then boyfriend did not work out and Jenelle’s mother eventually gained custody of Jenelle’s son. Jenelle continued to share her story on Teen Mom 2. She went on to have two more children including a son with her ex and a daughter with her current husband.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing episodes from Season 9 of the show. On the most recent episode of the show, Jenelle Evans was noticeably absent. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out about her absence from Monday night’s show and explained that she was in New York City for Fashion Week. She claimed that she was not filmed during that week because her husband was with her in New York City. Her husband is not allowed to film for the reality television show.

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion show will air, but fans can catch up on new episodes of the show on Monday nights.