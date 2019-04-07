Khloe Kardashian Turns Off Her Comments In Latest Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian seems to be preventing Instagram users to share their views on her future posts.

Kardashian, 34, shared a photo on her Instagram page of a bouquet of sparkly, pink and white flowers. While flowers are a common theme in Kardashian’s feed, the details surrounding Sunday’s post was more noticeable. The photo received more than 120,000 likes from Kardashian’s 90.9 million followers, but the comments on the post are currently bare. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star typically receives a plethora of comments, with her previous post of her daughter, True Thompson, receiving more the 9 million comments. The absence of comments is possibly due to Kardashian deactivating comments on future posts.

The bare post comes days after the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian alum received backlash for a recent Instagram ad. According to People, Kardashian was endorsing a meal replacement product from Flat Tummy Co. The ad showed the mother of one showing off her toned stomach and stated that the changes to her physique were the result of incorporating the product to her meal routine. The ad was instantly slammed by Instagram users, including The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, who commented on the post to criticize the reality star’s message.

“If you’re too irresponsible to a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to,” Jamil wrote at the time.

Shortly after Jamil’s comment, the actress took to Twitter to share that she was keeping tabs on Kardashian’s Instagram page. Jamil then shared with her Twitter followers that Kardashian deleted the ad, then captioned the screenshot with “there is hope.” The Kocktails with Khloe alum reportedly spoke with The New York Times in an interview and denies ever hiring a chef and said she uses her social media platforms to post workout routines for those who can’t afford to work with a trainer.

Social media users were also not-so-kind to the Good American designer during her cheating scandal involving her ex-boyfriend and father of her child Tristan Thompson and family friend Jordyn Woods. Kardashian received backlash on Twitter back in March after solely blaming Woods for the scandal, which reportedly involves Tristan, 28, kissing Woods, 21, at his Los Angeles home. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kardashian retracted her tweets and placed the blame on Tristan for repeatedly cheating on her.