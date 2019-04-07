Georgia Fowler Flaunts Legs In ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Australia Photo Shoot

Kiwi model Georgia Fowler is no stranger to flaunting her body on Instagram, and to that end she posts skin-baring snaps all the time.

Sunday morning was no exception, as the model took to her page and posted a risque picture from her photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, wherein she was featured wearing a multi-colored, transparent, strapless dress. The model lifted the dress to show off her long, sexy legs and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very hot look.

In terms of her aesthetics, Georgia wore a full face of makeup comprising of some nude shades to accentuate her beautiful facial features and let her brunette tresses down. To pose for the pic, she looked straight into the camera to exude grace as well as sexiness.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture racked up more than 24,000 likes and 130 comments, with fans and followers showering the model with complimentary comments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is obsessed with the model, while another one said that Fowler is a supermodel. Another fan said that she is “fit af,” while a male admirer wrote that he would like to take Georgia out on a date.

Georgia also treated her fans to three new candid mugshots which were captured by Erik Torstensson, the co-founder and creative director of Frame magazine. The pics were liked more than 8,000 times by her fans and followers. Commenting on the pic, one fan opined that Georgia should be a Victoria’s Secret angel soon because she deserves that more than anyone else.

Another fan said that Georgia is simply gorgeous in the truest sense. Although there was no display of skin in the mugshots, fans still appreciated Georgia’s beauty, which shows that her fans are eager to catch a glimpse of her beauty in all types of poses and clothes.

Georgia also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she shared several videos while sitting in an airplane. Per one of the videos, her destination was London.

In an interview with Viva, Georgia revealed that she travels a lot, and to stay in shape, she keeps a skipping rope with her. During the same interview, she said that she is her own harshest critic.