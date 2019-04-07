Cardi B Shares Rare Comparison Shot Of Baby Kulture, ‘Bro This Is Weird’

Some things seem to run in the family.

When it comes to sharing pictures of her daughter, cagey best sums Cardi B up.

April 7, 2019, seems to form an anomaly for the Invasion of Privacy singer. It comes delivered as an Instagram update which Cardi has shared with her 42.4 million followers.

The picture shows two babies with eerily similar clothing and facial expressions. The top picture is, as Cardi’s caption would suggest, a photo of her sister as a baby. Immediately below it, fans can see Cardi’s own daughter, Kulture Kiari. As is customary from Cardi’s social media, fans get her thoughts. For this new mother, the similarity is “weird.” Cardi then questions whether she has given birth to “another Hennessy”– Hennessy Carolina is the chart-topping rapper’s sister.

“Damn your sister must have really irk your nerves your whole pregnancy”

One fan immediately picked up on the similarity. Another referred to the two babies as “twinning.”

Cardi’s pregnancy was highly publicized. In July 2018, Cardi gave birth. Video footage of the delivery was later posted to social media by Cardi’s boyfriend, Offset, per Harper’s Bazaar. Since arriving into the world, Kulture has mostly stayed under wraps. In January 2019, Cardi shared a snapshot of her baby enjoying the perks of a private jet, but the baby’s face wasn’t visible.

“Kulture! Anything else woulda been basic.”

As The Metro reports, Cardi’s explanation of her choice of baby name was made crystal-clear during her SNL appearance back in 2018. Despite having a unique twist, Kulture now joins the clan of celebrity babies with somewhat-unusual names. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have chosen North, Saint, and Chicago for their three children, while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went with Stormi. The trend was already manifesting nearly 15 years ago when Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter Apple Martin.

Admittedly, Cardi’s April 7 update is as amusing as it is mysterious. Both babies seem to be looking downwards. Both have their upper bodies and heads covered in pink fabric. They’re also both lying down.

The color pink is clearly a favorite for this artist. With a never-ending carousel of matching wigs, nails, and outfits, Cardi doesn’t shy away from making a statement via fashion. Clearly, the same applies to baby names.

“You love yo sister so much you wanted her twice lol @iamcardib”

Fans are joining in the fun. With a larger-than-life personality, an epic sense of humor, and the ability to say it how it is, Cardi is adored for her character as much as her music. In 2019, Cardi reconciled with the father of her child, Offset. The couple now seems steady as they raise their daughter together.