Chanel West Coast Dons Sheer Dress & Flaunts Booty In New Instagram Photo

Rapper and TV personality Chanel West Coast is keeping things rolling on her Instagram today with brand new photos where she rocked a sheer dress. She shared several photos of the outfit, including two of her posing in front of a rainforest-themed wallpaper. One photo showed her with PapermaShay, a rapper that released her latest single, “Bad B*tch Season,” a few months ago. The captions revealed that they were celebrating PapermaShay’s birthday.

West Coast’s outfit was eye-catching, considering that she wore a sheer, long-sleeved dress with beaded accents throughout. Underneath, she wore a black bra and thong bottoms. The rapper added a pop of color with red nails and matching lipstick, and accessorized with large, circular diamond earrings. Her hair was done in two long braids, and she posed for photos facing the camera and another with her back to the camera.

Chanel’s Stories revealed more about the sheer dress, as she linked to the Fashion Nova website. The fashion brand is known for having famous brand ambassadors, including Instagram model Demi Rose and rapper Aubrey O’Day. Their clothing is more or less reasonably priced, with bikinis costing around $30 and sandals available for around $20. So fans that want to replicate West Coast’s look should check out what the brand has to offer.

In addition, Chanel’s fans can catch her next Saturday for the DaySwim Palm Springs event. It’s being held at the Hotel Zoso as part of Coachella 2019. Some of the headliners this year include Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, and Solange Knowles, according to Esquire. Grande will be making her appearances on April 14 and 21, while Tame Impala will be playing on April 13 and 20.

West Coast previously opened up to TooFab about some of her challenges being a TV personality and a rapper at the same time. It just seems like the audience for Ridiculousness is not the same audience as the fans that show up to her shows. On the TV show, Chanel is best known for her laugh. She seems to be embracing this about herself, however, as her Instagram bio notes that she’s a “professional laugher.”