Gigi Hadid Shares A Behind The Scenes Snap On Instagram From Marc Jacobs’ Wedding

Gigi Hadid shows that being a close friend to both wedding parties has its perks.

The international model, 23, shared a photo on her Instagram account of herself in a large kitchen at fashion designer Marc Jacobs’ wedding on Saturday. In the photo, Jacobs’ groom Charly “Char” DeFrancesco is offering Hadid a mini-burger, which the model happily accepts. Hadid, who wore a Youssef Lahlou fedora and an olive green suit with a sheer, sparkly top to the function, expressed in her post how happy she was to attend the pair’s union, which was an intimate ceremony in New York City. Many of Hadid’s 47.1 million followers, including DeFrancesco, commented on how much they loved the photo and Hadid’s look.

“Ahahhahhahhhh!!!! This is so Major!!! So much fun with you girls last night. Love you!!!!!! And thank you for sharing our special night with us,” DeFrancesco exclaimed via Instagram, followed by multiple heart emojis.

“Love you very much beautiful girl Gigi. Suit suits you very well,” another user commented.

The look Hadid wore for the longtime couple’s wedding was just one of her showstopping looks this past week. The runway star also stunned her fans and fashion publications alike with her look for Variety’s Power of Women event on Friday, April 5. According to Elle, Hadid wore a powder blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with a matching cape to speak about how she uses her influence to make an impact on the world. The model was also honored for her work with UNICEF as an ambassador. Hadid spoke alongside honorees Kacey Musgraves, Taraji P. Henson, Bette Midler and Christiane Amanpour. Hadid was joined by her sister Bella for the event.

According to Variety, Hadid’s speech also discussed the power of social media and how she used her following for good during a recent trip to Bangladesh. While traveling, she visited a refugee camp housing the Rohingya people, the majority-Muslim ethnic group fleeing Myanmar. She said even though she knew she could send a donation to help the efforts being made to protect the Rohingya people, she felt that as a public figure she had to do more to raise awareness.

“We can get so stuck in our own heads, and our own worlds can feel very overwhelming at times,” she said in her speech, per Variety. “But most of us have the true gift of identity, and the power to express ourselves, the power to speak out for those who cannot for themselves, and the power to uplift one another.”