Chandler Riggs Talks About Returning To ‘The Walking Dead’

In Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead, viewers said farewell to one of the show’s most beloved characters, Carl Grimes, played by Chandler Riggs. While attempting to help a lone survivor, Siddiq, played by Avi Nash, Carl gets bitten by a walker. He tries to keep the bite a secret from his family and friends but he is aware that his death is imminent so he spends time with his little sister and pens notes to his father and other loved ones.

Carl’s death came as a surprise to Riggs and his family, according to a report from Insider. Riggs’ father, William Riggs, took to Facebook to address his son’s departure. He said his son did not want to leave the show and that former showrunner, Scott Gimple, told the actor in April 2017 that he would be needed on the show for an additional three years.

Since Carl is dead, it’s unlikely that he could actually make a return to the show but Riggs seems excited about the possibility of a coming back. When asked if he would ever return, he responded positively, according to a report from Comic Book.

“Great, yeah, it’d be a lot of fun,” he said. “I’m super down, yeah. That would be awesome.”

The young actor said he has made peace with his premature departure from the show and has moved on from Carl Grimes. He also admitted that he’s not fully caught up on the past season.

“I watched the first few episodes [of Season 9],” Riggs explained, “but I’m not caught up with the rest of the season yet, I’m sorry.”

He was also asked if he was jealous that Henry, played by Matt Lintz, ended up fulfilling a romance with Lydia, played by Cassady McClincy, since that storyline belonged to Carl in the comic book series.

“No, I’ve known Matt for years, so it’s super cool seeing [that],” Riggs said.

After his time on The Walking Dead came to an end, it seems the actor took a break from acting before returning to TV as PJ on ABC’s rookie drama A Million Little Things, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement.

four days ago i was almost unemployed for a full year. right now i'm sitting on the set of season one of an incredible tv show for my first day of work. life changes really drastically really quickly — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) January 21, 2019

Riggs landed a multi-episode arc and his character initially connected with Rome, played by Romany Malco. Throughout the series, Rome has struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts and the two bond over similar experiences. Later, it’s revealed that PJ is actually connected to the group in a much bigger way.