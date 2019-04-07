‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ryan Carnes Teases Fallout For Lucas And Brad When Baby Swap Is Revealed

General Hospital spoilers tease that the truth will eventually emerge about baby “Wiley” really being Michael and Nelle’s son Jonah, and fans know this will impact many people throughout Port Charles. Spoilers about when this reveal will emerge have not been detailed yet, but now, actor Ryan Carnes is sharing some teasers about how Lucas will likely react to the revelation that his husband Brad deceived him.

Ryan, who plays Lucas on General Hospital, chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about the bombshell his character will face at some point. Unfortunately, Carnes doesn’t reveal anything specific in terms of when the truth about Wiley being Jonah will finally be revealed to Lucas, or how it happens. However, he does share some insight into what he thinks will happen as a result of the bombshell coming to light.

As The Inquisitr shared, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Brad will find himself becoming involved in Dawn of Day. Willow will surely be keeping a close eye on this possibility since she saw that Brad had a DOD brochure when she last saw him, and she’ll be desperate to protect the baby she thinks is her biological son. If Brad were to get deeply involved and get to the point of needing to provide a trust offering, things could get pretty wild.

Whether it happens soon or further down the road, there is no doubt that the truth will come out eventually and shatter Lucas. Not only will Lucas find out that the real Wiley died the night he was first brought home before he ever even met the baby, but he will also learn that Brad agreed to take Nelle’s baby, pretend he was Wiley, and hide the truth about Jonah’s supposed death from Michael and everybody else.

“Lucas is probably going to be pretty crushed by that reveal because he’s fallen in love with this baby and it’s something that he desperately wanted for some time before he and Brad went through with it. For any parent, losing a child – whether it’s because it’s the wrong child or because something happens to that child – I think that’s a crushing blow.”

Carnes admits that it might be fun to play another side of Lucas that General Hospital viewers don’t usually see. Up to this point, Lucas has forgiven a lot of bad things Brad has done. He’s known about the problems from Brad’s past and looked past them, but Carnes wonders if this could become the point of no return.

“I can’t help but wonder if at some point, Lucas is going to run out of forgiveness and understanding and say, ‘You know, man, I love you but… you keep making choices that are really bad for me and my family.’ One of the things that I love most about Lucas and one of the things that I love least about Lucas is that he seems to have this never-ending supply of understanding for Brad.”

The General Hospital actor adds that he’s sure the writers will come up with something great and dramatic for Brad and Lucas, which could be interrupted as a sign that the reveal hasn’t been filmed yet. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s not coming soon. What the cast has been filming now will probably air in early May, and fans have wondered if the Wiley reveal might play out during May sweeps.

Caught between Willow and Michael, Brad's Wiley secret is becoming harder for him to ignore. A tense, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @parryshen #GH55 pic.twitter.com/aLFgbrmyrc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 13, 2019

According to She Knows Soaps, Jason will learn about Brad’s deepening involvement with Dawn of Day during the episode airing on Tuesday, April 16. The Inquisitr has teased that there are blindsides ahead as Kristina prepares for her initiation into Shiloh’s “Trust Circle,” and viewers will see a confrontation between Shiloh and Jason on April 19.

Could the writers keep this baby swap storyline going into the fall, perhaps until the November sweeps period? General Hospital fans are anxious for Michael to get his baby back now, and it’s possible it will happen later this spring. However, spoilers seem to suggest that this could take a while longer yet, and everybody will be anxious to see how this revelation impacts Lucas, Brad, Willow, Michael, and everybody else involved.