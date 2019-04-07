‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Her Full, Perfect Derriere In New Thong Bikini Snapshot

While Robin Holzken may be seeing her star rise in the fashion and modeling world, her fans and followers are more interested in seeing what it is that she has to offer each and every time that she posts to Instagram. Currently boasting a sizable fan base of 340,000-plus followers on the popular social media service, Holzken seemingly knows exactly what sort of content it is that her amorous admirers are looking for — and provides it regularly.

In her most recent snap, one posted to Instagram a mere hour ago as of this writing, the New York City model left very little to the imagination as she donned a strappy two-piece bikini. The slight fabric of her orange, black, and white bikini top did little to cover her breasts, leaving an expanse of side boob on full display. Her slender arms and extremely flat stomach were also highlighted by her fashion choices, with the high-waisted bikini bottoms doing little to hide any imperfections.

Resting her hands on her thighs, Robin popped a leg to push her full, pert posterior into a position of prominence. The rays of the sun played upon her derriere, further showcasing her feminine form.

Backgrounded by a lush and varied scene filled with greenery, great stones, and a spotless skyline, Robin joined in the natural beauty of the world with relative ease, setting herself apart at the same time.

In the caption attending the sun-drenched snap, Robin Holzken encouraged her legions of devotees to grab tickets to the upcoming launch of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, in Miami. It didn’t take much encouragement for her Instagram fans to show their appreciation for her share, however, as they quickly piled on to award over 4,200 likes in addition to several dozen comments to the sunny slice of content.

“Now, we need more pics like that. Not just one in Miami? Come on girly!” one social media user urged.

“Holy sh*t robin,” a second fan gushed, followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Robin Holzken is most definitely a favorite amongst those who staff Sports Illustrated, with the publication admitting that they were “totally obsessed” with the model. Apparently fond of the so-called photographic “golden hour” — and of golden bikinis — Robin is totally comfortable shooting on land and in the water, an apparent requisite for a top-tier swimsuit model.

No matter where she might find herself, there’s little doubt that Robin’s second year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will see her making a serious splash, with Miami’s convention just around the corner. Her fans and followers absolutely love all of the sensual shares that she posts, and many of them may be waiting in Miami — tickets in hand — to meet her in person at the panel.