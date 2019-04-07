Alexis Ren Goes Full On Nude For Sexy Dip In Bathtub

Model Alexis Ren has been on fire this week, posting sexy shots of herself in various outfits and poses that have floored her 13.1 million followers. Ren decided to up the ante a bit on Sunday, and went full on nude for a dip in a sleek, modern bathtub, and shared in the Instagram post that she wasn’t able to sleep so she went for a relaxing splash in the bath.

For the shot, Ren wore her damp, chestnut-colored hair in wavy locks that poured down her back. She stretched herself out in the square tub, covering her most delicate assets with just a lift of her leg and a strategically placed hand. Her full, voluptuous body was on display, and she gave the camera a steamy pout as she floated in the water.

Ren also shared a few other angles of her sexy bathtub photo shoot to her Instagram story, as well as a video of her drenched body bouncing in and out of the tub, smiling flirtatiously for the camera.

“This, a book, coffee, and you,” she captioned the video, as she gazed into the camera.

During the Maxim model’s most recent trip to Japan, she’s been taking in the sights and sounds of the country and sharing some of the gorgeous shots of herself traveling to her wide fan base on Instagram. Earlier in the week, Ren rocked a grey, spaghetti-strapped dress that clung to her body and showed off every inch of her curves. She accessorized with a hand-fan and gave the camera a sultry pout as she stood in a serene-looking garden.

For that snap, Ren wore her dark hair straight down her back, and let her locks fall over her sun-kissed shoulders. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her cheekbones, and a heavy-handed flick of mascara to make her eyes pop. She chose a baby-pink gloss to emphasize her plump out, and delicate, gold accessories to tie the look together flawlessly.

Recently, Ren’s ex, Dancing With The Stars pro Alan Bersten, opened up to Us Weekly about their relationship, and how he struggled with Ren posting revealing snaps of herself to social media. He called her a “beautiful person inside and out,” but added that their relationship didn’t end as well as they might have hoped.

“And you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not? You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person,” Bersten shared while adding that he was done dating his dancing partners after his and Ren’s split.