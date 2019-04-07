WWE Starlet Lana Strips Down To Bra & Panties In Advance Of ‘WrestleMania 35,’ Nikki Bella Says ‘Wow Gorgeous’

Known as much for her stunning and curvaceous figure as for her appearances in the ring, WWE superstar Lana — real name Catherine Perry — is no stranger to flaunting her assets for the camera. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing service Instagram to titillate over 3 million of her most serious devotees, the blonde bombshell most recently did so while channeling a great deal of sex appeal.

In this particular image, Lana offers up a sultry stare at the camera while rocking a revealing white bra and panty set. Leaving little to the imagination, the underwear exposes a great deal of the WWE superstar’s supple physique, from her prominent cleavage to her flat stomach. The high-waisted panties are cut in such a fashion as to showcase her strong thighs and hourglass hips.

Her iconic platinum blonde tresses are styled in a slight side part, long shocked locks spilling down over her chest in loose waves. Her dark eyes are framed by perfectly shaped brows, long and luxurious lashes, and a bit of a smoky liner. A hint of blush touches her cheekbones and she sports a nude lip, her pretty pout parted in a breathy expression. She reclines easily against a ledge, also in a matching white.

Adding a rather cryptic reference to her caption, it seems somewhat obvious that Lana was more than happy to let her world-famous figure do most of the talking for her. Despite this, her fans didn’t seem to mind all that much, awarding over 125,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in response to her share in short order.

“Wow gorgeous!” fellow WWE alum Nikki Bella exclaimed in the comments section, complete with a complimentary heart-eyed emoji.

“Smokin’ hot!” wrote Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, in response to the sizzling snapshot. Brie included a trio of flame emojis to her comment to emphasize her remark.

“I wanna see what the groundhog was seeing,” a random fan interjected comically, hinting at his desire to see more of what Lana has to offer.

Outside of her wrestling story line, Lana is married to WWE talent Rusev, perhaps most famous for perpetuating the Rusev Day meme amongst the WWE universe and beyond. She and Rusev have made headlines most recently with the news that they plan to launch a superhero comic of their own — in collaboration with writer Jason Starr — according to CBR.

Always creative and always looking for new ways to excite and to expand her audience, Lana looks ready for WrestleMania 35. She will be cheering her husband on as he partners with Shinsuke Nakamura during tonight’s tag-team action.